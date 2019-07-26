Regarding “Planned Parenthood president forced out after only 8 months” (July 17): Remember all the hoopla when Leana Wen was hired as chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood just eight months ago? After all, she was a medical doctor.
Planned Parenthood Board unceremoniously dumped her last week because of “philosophical” differences. According to her op-ed in The New York Times and an article in The Washington Post, she wanted to focus Planned Parenthood more on services other than abortion while the board wanted to focus even more on their main product of abortion, especially through political action. Dr. Wen also acknowledged her recent tragic loss through a miscarriage. Why is it a loss when wanted, but something else when not wanted?
A.F. Kertz • Oakland