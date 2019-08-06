Regarding “Trump’s racist attacks notwithstanding, urban America is ‘real’ America, too.” (Aug. 4): I’ve been reading newspaper columns for about 50 years. Quite often, you come across statements that are so incredibly lame they leave you speechless. But I do believe the Sunday column by Kevin McDermott contained the single, most absurd statement I’ve ever read. To quote, “Yes, urban murder rates are up. For that we can largely thank the Republicans who do the bidding of the gun lobby.”
Out of the dozen major factors that contribute to children and young men from 15 to 25 who commit violent murder in our major cities at alarming rates, Kevin has fingered the Republicans as the primary cause.
Bernard Bahn • St. Louis County