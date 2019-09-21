How do Alderman Megan Green and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner think the police are going to have an impact on the number of shootings in the city? By catching the perpetrators in the act of shooting a kid? It won’t be by ignoring suspicious activity. Two people shot recently were felons in possession of a firearm, who, at a minimum, chose to not obey police commands. Both were people who should have been approached by police because of what they were doing at the time. If Green and Gardner don’t get this, then they really don’t want to address the issue of crime and violence in the city’s neighborhoods.
David Voloto • Wildwood