Regarding “Man shot near Galleria had raised his gun toward officer, police say” (Sept. 4): My sense is that the opportunity for dialogue, conversation and advisement is finished when a convicted felon, named in an outstanding warrant, enters a mall with a firearm and extra ammunition, and later, as he is pursued, points his weapon at a second law officer. Whatever legitimacy might be made for an incident of overreaction by the police, this is decidedly not the case here. An exercise of adequate judgment was made and the life of a colleague was saved.
Richard Wagner • Kirkwood