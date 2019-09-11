Subscribe for 99¢
Richmond Heights officer fatally shoots man across street from St. Louis Galleria Mall

AnDrea Martin, second from the left, mother of Terry Tillman, the man relatives say was shot and killed by a Richmond Heights police officer, talks with other officers near the scene where her son was fatally shot after a foot chase that started in the St. Louis Galleria mall and ended across the street on the second floor of a parking garage on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Man shot near Galleria had raised his gun toward officer, police say” (Sept. 4): My sense is that the opportunity for dialogue, conversation and advisement is finished when a convicted felon, named in an outstanding warrant, enters a mall with a firearm and extra ammunition, and later, as he is pursued, points his weapon at a second law officer. Whatever legitimacy might be made for an incident of overreaction by the police, this is decidedly not the case here. An exercise of adequate judgment was made and the life of a colleague was saved.

Richard Wagner • Kirkwood

