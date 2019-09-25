Regarding the recent photos and story about the St. Louis Police Library looking for a new home: The Post-Dispatch deserves applause for this coverage. This collection is a treasure that should not be dismantled. Three members of my Proske family were officers. This collection is part of St. Louis’ heritage and is obviously superior to any in the nation. As a resource for historians, authors and genealogists, it could become a source of revenue, if properly promoted and staffed. Please join me in donating to the committee working to save it. I will be donating in memory of Lt. Otto Proske, officers Robert and Fred Proske, and in honor of my colleague, Cathy Reilly, who brought the library into the 20th century during her tenure there.
Jana Proske Brazeal • Arnold