Regarding the editorial, “Barring all police from gay-rights parade sends exactly the wrong message” (June 11): This editorial made my blood pressure rise. As a gay man, I am incensed that my community has the gall to tell St. Louis city and county police officers that they are not welcome to march in the Pride parade. But I presume it is OK for the police to be there to protect us. This is just plain discrimination. We are discriminated against, yes, and we also know how to discriminate.
Years ago, the North American Man/Boy Love Association was actually permitted to march in the New York City parade. Huh? Grown men thinking it’s beautiful to love little boys? Marching with approval in a gay pride parade? But we don’t want police to show their support for us?
If the police, God bless them, are not allowed to march in the parade, even encouraged to march, I will certainly not be at the parade. This is just really sad news.
Phil Kuhlman • House Springs