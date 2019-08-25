Regarding “A mother’s remarks, uttered in grief, shine a light on the St. Louis dilemma.” (Aug. 20): Like many in our city, I am distraught over the numerous deaths of children due to gun violence. My heart breaks for Xavier Usanga’s family and the entire Hyde Park neighborhood as they process this senseless loss.
Adding to my distress is how the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department practically scolds members of the community for not coming forward with information about the murderers. Those of us who have spent time in the tight-knit, highly engaged community of Hyde Park understand that these suggestions of apathy are misplaced and insulting.
For years, Hyde Park residents have identified what is needed: more jobs, better public transportation, financial institutions, neighborhood schools with wraparound services for children. Residents have asked the police for more of a presence, but their calls have gone largely unanswered. Violence is an expected outcome of this long-term disinvestment. This shortage of resources, in a city that spends half of its budget on public safety, is unacceptable.
Community policing requires relationship-building. It requires envisioning a partnership that helps children thrive. It requires picking up the phone when your constituents call, before there is a crisis.
If the police are not upholding their end of the social contract every day, they have no justification to admonish us if they are not the people we call when tragedy strikes.
Jennifer Drake • Richmond Heights