Regarding “St. Louis police union urges members to post controversial symbol on social media pages” (July 12): This action is another self-inflicted wound to the image of the St. Louis Police Department, the union that represent the officers and the union leadership. Responsible city business owners, residents and taxpayers can only hope that the union’s president, Ed Clark, is not a city police officer nor in any way receives remuneration from the taxpayer.
Mr. Clark is urging officers to add the “Blue Line Punisher” image as their profile picture on social media. The image depicts a white skull modified with a blue-line flag. The skull is taken from the Marvel Comics character “The Punisher,” a fictional character who regularly engaged in extra-judicial activities.
The use of this image is a discredit to the memory of any fallen police officer.
For Mr. Clark’s edification, and any officers who cannot think for themselves, the human skull was a badge proudly worn on the uniforms of the Gestapo in Nazi Germany.
Are we next going to see St. Louis City police officers sporting the “Blue Line Punisher” on their uniforms? If this image is an idol of St. Louis Police officers, perhaps the kettling incident in the aftermath of the Jason Stockley verdict was not an anomaly, but a harbinger of the future.
Tim Healey • St. Louis