Why is it when we see video of all these mass shootings they document hordes of people running from the gunfire? Dumb question, right?
They are fleeing to a safe place for their own survival.
Now think of the migrants from the countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Are they not, in many cases, also fleeing to a safe haven for their safety and that of their families? Maybe it’s not a perfect analogy. But shouldn’t our politicians show a little compassion and look into the plight of these migrants and their request for asylum?
The unrelenting problem of mass shootings in America is a humanitarian crisis, as is what is happening to the refugees fleeing their homelands.
So it appears to me the common denominator between these two groups of people running from the danger they face is apparent. They just want to survive.
Patrick O’Brien • Fenton