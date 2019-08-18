Subscribe for $3 for three months
Experts push for domestic terrorism law after attacks

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2019 file photo shows shoes piled outside the scene of a mass shooting around Ned Peppers bar that killed multiple people in Dayton, Ohio. The FBI has labeled two of those attacks, at a Texas Walmart and California food festival, as domestic terrorism — acts meant to intimidate or coerce a civilian population and affect government policy. But the bureau hasn't gone that far with a shooting at the Ohio entertainment district. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

Why is it when we see video of all these mass shootings they document hordes of people running from the gunfire? Dumb question, right?

They are fleeing to a safe place for their own survival.

Now think of the migrants from the countries like Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Are they not, in many cases, also fleeing to a safe haven for their safety and that of their families? Maybe it’s not a perfect analogy. But shouldn’t our politicians show a little compassion and look into the plight of these migrants and their request for asylum?

The unrelenting problem of mass shootings in America is a humanitarian crisis, as is what is happening to the refugees fleeing their homelands.

So it appears to me the common denominator between these two groups of people running from the danger they face is apparent. They just want to survive.

Patrick O’Brien • Fenton

