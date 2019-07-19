Regarding “You try writing a speech for Trump” (July 12): In this Other Views piece, Jeff Shesol wrote a review of President Trump’s Fourth of July message. Shesol identified the writing methods used in writing political speech writing; alliteration, hyperbole and over-reliance on the thesaurus.
My first reaction was to recall the “lets kill all the lawyers” line from Shakespeare’s Henry VI play. That was followed by a more sincere line, “lets kill all the speechwriters.” I would truly appreciate candidates for political office writing their own speeches. President Abraham Lincoln reportedly managed with a pen and some envelopes to produce the Gettysburg Address while riding on a train.
If our current congressional or presidential candidates were required to write their own speeches, we could make better decisions regarding their worthiness for office. Their speeches probably would also be shorter.
If someone holds official office, but someone else writes their speech, why should I believe what that politician says? Those thoughts and ideas belong to someone else. Considering President Donald Trump’s Twitter messages, I would surely take time to listen closely to a speech written by him.
Karl H. Zickler • St. Louis County