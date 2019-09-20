Regarding “Individual rights are at the heart of abortion debates” ( Sept. 6): Letter writer Frank Wilderspin asked an interesting question about when “a living sperm cell unites with a living egg cell.” He asks, “At what point from conception to full term is there not just living cells, but a life?”
Think hard about the situation. After egg cell and sperm cell have united, all anyone needs to do is wait until eventually out of the woman’s body there pops a new human person, fully alive. We know this new life is genetically different from the woman.
To my mind, the uniting of “a living egg cell” with “a living sperm cell,” is the start of a new genetic life, a living person.
Marge Steudeman • Ballwin