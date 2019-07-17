Regarding “Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants’ perils” (June 26): For all you bleeding hearts, this man was not seeking amnesty, so he didn’t qualify to come here. He jumped into a raging, swollen river because he didn’t want to wait in line.
It’s not the daughter’s fault her father was so reckless and irresponsible. Did you care about the migrant deaths under the Obama administration? Our country welcomes all legal immigrants, not illegal ones. How many are you taking into your home to support the rest of their lives?
Sharon Ott • Arnold