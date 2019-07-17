Subscribe for 99¢
From Libya to Texas, tragedies illustrate plight of migrants

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - This Monday, June 24, 2019 file photo shows the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lying on the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. (AP Photo/Julia Le Duc)

 Julia Le Duc

Regarding “Father-daughter border drowning highlights migrants’ perils” (June 26): For all you bleeding hearts, this man was not seeking amnesty, so he didn’t qualify to come here. He jumped into a raging, swollen river because he didn’t want to wait in line.

It’s not the daughter’s fault her father was so reckless and irresponsible. Did you care about the migrant deaths under the Obama administration? Our country welcomes all legal immigrants, not illegal ones. How many are you taking into your home to support the rest of their lives?

Sharon Ott • Arnold

