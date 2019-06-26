Subscribe for 99¢
I am ashamed of the Post-Dispatch for it’s coverage of Officer Michael Langsdorf’s murder. The newspaper had three major errors in discretion in its original story: 1) The paper linked to a video of the officer dying on the floor of the store. 2) The paper mentioned the fact that the officer had charges pressed against him by the city even though the charges were dropped. 3) The paper used the mug shot from those charges in the article. This level of journalism is unprofessional at best.

William Maull • St. Charles

