Regarding “St. Louis native Dorsey and philanthropist Pulte visit north St. Louis to launch new blight nonprofit” (July 21): The Post-Dispatch did a nice job of reporting on the demolition/land clearance work being done in north St. Louis funded by Jack Dorsey and Bill Pulte. The newspaper should also be lauded for their Sunday editorial calling for local businesses and philanthropists to step up to Mr. Pulte’s challenge to make financial contributions to continue this work.
My question is when will the Post-Dispatch/Lee Enterprises step up to this challenge and make a contribution to continue this work?
Nick Hall • Florissant