After reading several articles in the Post-Dispatch recently, I get the impression that the newspaper has a vendetta against the police. Some examples:
Regarding “St. Louis police officer kills man in struggle over gun, police say” (Sept. 6): The headline ends with “police say.” In the article you state that “the shooting marks the sixth time this year that a St. Louis police officer has fatally shot someone.” Do you really need to include this information? Just give us the facts about the situation and quit bashing the police.
And regarding “Ex-St. Louis County police officer gets probation after DWI, resisting arrest charges dropped” in that same edition: Do you really have to state that the person was a police officer? Does the fact that he was an officer need to be in the headline? Once again, the paper is sure to make the fact stand out in the headline.
Regarding “Five St. Louis County police officers accused of DWIs beat their charges” (Sept. 9): After reading the article, the Post-Dispatch implies that the officers received special treatment, and that we, the readers, are to question the actions of the judges. These offenses occurred when the officers were off duty.
The newspaper seems to be fueling animosity by your bashing and innuendo.
Ann Ludlow • Sunset Hills