Regarding “Editorial distorts Ameren’s environmental record” (Oct. 11): I cannot address the technical elements involved in Ameren Missouri President Michael Moehn’s response to the Post-Dispatch editorial criticizing the company’s performance regarding emissions. However, I am happy to offer high praise for the company’s performance in minimizing the damage due to falling trees and power outages that in the past were a frequent occurrence in my area.
In addition, Ameren offers suggestions for its customers to economize on usage, the most important for me was switching to LED, light-emitting diode, lamps. I have received a report as high as 25.5% less energy used since the conversion. In my opinion, the best part of reading letters of dissent is the reader’s freedom of expression, and the willingness of the Post-Dispatch to give any reader the opportunity to contribute a contrasting voice.
Margaret Gustafson • St. Louis County