Regarding the letter “Prayer in school would solve many problems’’ (June 2): Does anyone stop a child from silently praying before a test, stop a child from giving thanks for a meal or stop a child from praying when walking the halls of the school?
What I assume the writer is complaining about is lack of forced prayer — the Christian version, of course. The writer would like to go back to the years when children were required to pray in school.
Here’s a thought: If the writer was so concerned about children praying, why don’t they pray before they leave for school? Why make schools do something the family should be doing? Let schools teach and let familes indoctrinate their children into their way of religious thinking in their own homes.
Larry Covington • Ballwin