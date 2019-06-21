The U.S. Justice Department has a decades-old policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The Constitution and Supreme Court are silent on the matter. I can understand why superstitious people who lived during the Middle Ages and pre-World War II Japan believed their kings’ and emperors’ right to rule came directly from God. These people probably would stand firm against indicting their rulers for crimes. But the majority of Americans are not superstitious to the extent that they believe the president derives his power from God, let alone that any president can act as a dictator immune to the rule of law.
President Donald Trump is a common mortal and U.S. citizen like the rest of us and should be indicted if found beyond a reasonable doubt to have committed crimes. I fully support special counsel Robert Mueller testifying to the House of Representatives so the American people can discover, beyond any doubt, the justification for impeachment articles to be brought against the president. During the 1860s, the respected Rep. Thaddeus Stevens (1792-1868) reportedly said, “Men in pursuit of justice must never despair.” Democrats must remain resilient; they cannot abandon their pursuit of justice if our democracy and the U.S. Constitution are to remain unsullied.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin