Regarding the editorial “The ban that backfired badly for Trump and Netanyahu” (Aug. 18): Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar most certainly have the ability to say what they believe. And so they did. So does the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. It stands to reason that so does President Donald Trump. Your editorial makes the opposite suggestion. President Trump most certainly enjoys freedom of speech, which he used while talking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Henry G. Schaper Sr. • Oakville