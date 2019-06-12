President Trump seemingly living in Obama’s shadow
Regarding “Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended indefinitely” (June 9): In facing criticism of his reworked tariff agreement with Mexico, President Donald Trump claims unfair analysis by the media. Then he mentions that former President Barack Obama was never unfairly treated like this.
Previously, candidate Trump spearheaded the movement denying the American birth of President Obama, before finally dismissing the accusation. Another time, Trump questioned the academic record of Obama.
Apparently, President Trump consistently views the shadow of his predecessor in a compelling negative light. Of course, some voters, but not most, will find this inspiring. So the nation gets what it voted for. Enjoy the beauty of democracy.
Ted Morrison • Rock Hill