Pride St. Louis has made a poor decision this year by banning uniformed St. Louis police officers from marching in the June 30 parade. We do not punish a candidate, a corporation or an organization for their past mistakes, but rather reward them for the progress they have made. It's not where you started. It’s how far you’ve come. It’s about your evolution and your ability in the here and now to do the right thing.
The New York City Police Department has apologized. They no longer target gay bars. The St. Louis Police Department has transformed from being our foe to being our friend, and many gay men and lesbians proudly wear that uniform.
No one is honored by banning St. Louis police officers from our parade. And it’s sad that Mike Mullen has returned his Lifetime Community Service Award and that longtime supporter St. Louis County Councilman Timothy Fitch has chosen not to march.
I suppose I’d feel better if Pride St. Louis applied the same standard to its corporate sponsors. Let’s take a look at Bayer, MasterCard and BJC HealthCare. Should we make a decision as to whether they get to march based on their LGBT policies from 50 years ago?
Time to admit you made a mistake, Pride St. Louis. Apologize to the St. Louis Police Department, and welcome their uniformed officers back to our parade.
Philip Hitchcock • St. Louis