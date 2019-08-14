Why has the Post-Dispatch had front-page stories about people traveling to the border to enter illegally? Why tell the story of poor living conditions of the illegal immigrants who have been detained by the border authorities? Why not write a story about the failure of Congress to change the law that has led to the situation at the border?
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi thinks it’s great for these people to come across the border but criticized the suggestion that these people should be housed in her region. The asylum law needs to be changed to prevent hordes of people from traveling a dangerous path to get here and then creating a crisis at the border.
How many of these people do you want to support? They have no skills so they are totally dependent. Nancy Pelosi doesn’t support moving them to her district. So the question is again: How many millions do you want to support?
Len Poli • Cedar Hill