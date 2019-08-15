This quote, by an unknown author, is appropriate today: “There are times when you must speak, not because you are going to change the other person, but because if you don’t speak, they have changed you.”
Women of the world, speak up. The time is now for us to be all we can be, and actually, all that we are.
We are considered second-class citizens when we do not claim our equality and personal dignity as fully human and fully divine, the same as our male counterparts. We must make decisions about our family structure. We should not be coerced by societal norms or male dominance to be what others, including religions of the world, suggest we should be.
Family planning, whether contraception or other methods of our choosing, is important for a more stable and sustainable society. Although many might not think abortion is optimal, it is not for the male-dominated government to make that decision. It seems we are a pro-birth society but not a pro-dignified life society.
We must pay attention to countries where women not only have no power but are brutalized for even thinking about equality. Empowering every individual with self-esteem is a road to world peace.
Anne Harter • Belleville