I am writing about the migrant camps on the border, where children are being held in unsanitary, unsafe and inhumane conditions. Most children have been removed from the Clint, Texas, location to various undisclosed locations, but the agencies in charge have a track record of losing children. Moving them is not a solution.
They must be reunited with their families immediately. They must be treated humanely. They are being held in conditions that, if they were dogs, would result in their owners’ prosecution.
Citizens are attempting to donate diapers, clothing and toothbrushes but are being turned away. Mothers with diaper bags are having their supplies taken from them. Children are forced to sleep in filth on the ground with no blankets and beds. This has stopped being a crisis and turned into an atrocity.
Congress needs to get these kids out of the camps and back with their families. End immediately and forever the policy of family separation. Congress must act immediately and decisively or be complicit.
Missouri Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, claimed in her campaign and on her website that she is "pro-life." These children, these born children, are lives. They are precious lives that must be protected. If she is truly "pro-life," now is her chance to prove it by saving these people.
Amalia Atkins • St. Louis