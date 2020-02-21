Pro-Trump Republicans will have to answer to history

Over the last three years, the length of what seems to be a Donald Trump dictatorship rather than presidency, I keep asking myself: Are there so many Republicans who agree with his way of thinking, or are there so many who are afraid to say something against him? I tend to think it's the latter. They will have to face their children and grandchildren someday and tell them how they set aside their own morals to support the worst president ever. Seeing how he loves to bully, I believe he is happiest knowing he has them cowering in fear.
We are living in a very sad time in this country. May Republicans all see what is happening and grow a spine to lead this country with honor. It’s not too late to make America great again.
Shiela Bachtell • St. Peters