When I come across supporters of President Donald Trump who question my opinions, I am struck that their attacks usually take two forms. The first is usually to assail my opinion with the observation that those opposed to President Trump have derogatory opinions of his followers. My response is that I feel the same about them as Mr. Trump does. He’s said his followers wouldn’t care if he shot someone in broad daylight in the middle of Manhattan. I agree with him as to the characterization of his followers — they would not care.
The second form is that they claim I’m an elitist for having my opinions. I am wondering who is the more elitist: those who maintain educated opinions, or those who claim they have direct and definitive communications with God and receive their instructions from him? If there is a judgment day, I wonder if it will be a God who thinks the evangelicals had it right.
Ted Frapolli • Glendale