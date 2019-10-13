Regarding Kendra Chamberlain’s guest column, “Missouri’s Battleground for Community Broadband” (Sept. 3): Chamberlain wrongly claimed that state law prohibits municipalities from selling or leasing broadband services to residents and from leasing broadband infrastructure to other communications providers.
Although the 1997 law does prohibit cities from providing voice services that compete with private-sector providers, it clearly allows municipalities to provide internet services. Several municipalities now provide broadband to businesses and residents and lease parts of their fiber networks to private providers as well.
City Utilities, the municipally-owned utility in Springfield, Mo., just announced a 15-year lease agreement with CenturyLink as part of a $120 million network expansion. Using the city’s network, CenturyLink will provide broadband to Springfield residents and businesses in competition with other private carriers.
A new state program that will soon begin awarding $5 million in grants to expand broadband to unserved areas of the state will be open to all applicants, including nonprofit organizations and political subdivisions. The state Legislature wrote the law to specifically allow all providers, both public and private, to compete for broadband funding.
Private-sector providers are investing millions of their own capital dollars, and millions more from the Federal Communication Commission’s broadband support programs, as well as leveraging partnerships with the public sector, to expand broadband across Missouri’s rural areas every day.
Richard Telthorst • Jefferson City
President and chief executive, Missouri Telecommunications Industry Association