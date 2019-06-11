Subscribe for 99¢
Cuba restrictions hit cruise lines at the start of summer

A woman waves goodbye as another takes pictures of the Empress of the Seas, a Royal Caribbean vessel, as it navigates out of the harbor in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Major cruise lines on Wednesday immediately began dropping stops in Cuba from their itineraries and hastily rerouting ships to other destinations including Mexico, after the Trump administration's new restrictions on travel to Cuba. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

 Ramon Espinosa

Regarding “Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules” (June 5): It seems we need to punish Cubans to achieve regime change in Venezuela. Doesn’t Cuba have enough economic problems without us piling on? Why must we keep treating those people as though they were all named ‘Castro’? To isolate the Cubans even further does not seem the right approach.

And what of our freedom? We reputedly live in the best of all possible democracies but cannot enjoy the freedom to sip Cuban rum while smoking a Cuban cigar.

Dan Flynn • Creve Coeur

Tags

View comments