Regarding “Trump administration halts cruises to Cuba under new rules” (June 5): It seems we need to punish Cubans to achieve regime change in Venezuela. Doesn’t Cuba have enough economic problems without us piling on? Why must we keep treating those people as though they were all named ‘Castro’? To isolate the Cubans even further does not seem the right approach.
And what of our freedom? We reputedly live in the best of all possible democracies but cannot enjoy the freedom to sip Cuban rum while smoking a Cuban cigar.
Dan Flynn • Creve Coeur