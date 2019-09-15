Regarding “Capitalism doesn’t conflict with environmental protection” (Sept. 4): In response to letter writer Jim Rhodes, I’m glad we both agree that the climate is in dire need of intervention. Unfortunately, I feel his beliefs regarding who is responsible are misguided.
When a middle class consumer is given the difficult choice between an affordable standard of living and carbon neutrality, the answer is obvious. Would you give up electric lighting, home appliances, heating and air conditioning, gas-powered cars, and cheap food knowing that your tiny, personal carbon footprint makes no significant difference? We can’t go blaming poor consumers. However, you can blame corporations and industrialists who have chosen to invest their enormous resources into oil extraction and mass production in order to maximize their profit. Those who own the means of production are the only ones able to make a meaningful difference on the climate.
Environmentalism, like labor, is in a state of inherent and permanent tension with capitalism. The driving forces of the capitalist system are two things: profit and growth, not the environment. Hopefully, it is obvious how exponential growth is dangerous on a planet with limited resources.
You’ll notice how conservatives are quick to fling the leftist label as an insult toward advocates of green energy subsidies or carbon regulation. For once, I agree with those advocates. Each step towards preventing climate disaster is necessarily a step away from capitalism, whether you admit it or not.
Tim Scott • Collinsville