Regarding “Ignoring America’s migrant legacy, administration yanks away the welcome mat” (Aug. 15): In this editorial, the Post-Dispatch, argues for the potential of impoverished immigrants to contribute to the nation’s economy. The editorial board points to several immigrants, including Joseph Pulitzer and Frederick Trump, who came to this country with nothing, but left a valuable legacy for future generations.
As the editorial noted, in her poem “The New Colossus,” Emma Lazarus writes, “Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me.” It was not for any future benefit, but because of the simple grace of hospitality. We are blessed with prosperity, and we are obligated to share it.
It turns out that the xenophobia of Pittsburgh heiress Cordelia Scaife May (1928-2005) was built on the opposite motive: We have prosperity, and we must protect it from the needy of the world. A recent investigative story in The New York Times reveals the motives behind a foundation created by Mrs. May, which published voluminously on the dangers of liberal immigration to the United States. In correspondence with John D. Rockefeller, she reveals the ultimate reasoning behind her fear: greed. May wrote, “The world’s wealth actually is quite limited; mankind’s ability to expand the number who wish to share it seems limitless.”
The reason for a welcoming immigration policy: a prosperous nation should share its resources with those in need.
Bill Tucker • Chesterfield