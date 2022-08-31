Protecting federal programs is not a Republican priority

Regarding " Missouri voters break with state lawmakers on abortion, SLU poll finds " (Aug. 29): According to this recent polling for the U.S. Senate race, the only age group to support Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine was the 18 to 29 age group. The rest favored the Republican Eric Schmitt.

Apparently, the Democrats' political views and priorities differ from those of the Republicans. The Democrats believe that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our Capitol was not "routine political discourse," as some Republicans have said, but instead a treasonous attack to overthrow the 2020 election and our democracy. The Democratic priorities are tightening gun laws, banning new sales of AR-15-style rifles nationwide, the environment, strengthening Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion, women's rights and voting rights. The conservatives share no concern for these issues and consistently vote against them.