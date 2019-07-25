Subscribe for 99¢
From Libya to Texas, tragedies illustrate plight of migrants

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - FILE - This Monday, June 24, 2019 file photo shows the bodies of Salvadoran migrant Oscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his nearly 2-year-old daughter Valeria lying on the banks of the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, after they drowned trying to cross the river to Brownsville, Texas. Martinez' wife, Tania told Mexican authorities she watched her husband and child disappear in the strong current. (AP Photo/Julia Le Duc)

 Julia Le Duc

Regarding “Poor judgment was the real cause of migrants’ death” (July 18): In response to Sharon Ott’s letter defining those of us who felt pity, compassion and horror about the migrant drownings as “bleeding hearts,” I can only shout: yes, I am. If “bleeding hearts” are people who feel compassion for fellow human suffering due to horrific situations beyond their control, please count me in.

If “bleeding hearts” feel sympathy for people receiving no help from those who can provide aid, I proudly join their ranks. To do anything less is to be complicit in this administration’s obvious effort to brand some people as less than human.

Americans of European descent also had ancestors who traveled here to escape tyranny, poverty and starvation. My father told me of growing up in Pittsburgh and playing with kids from many ethnic groups. They were his friends. Language was often a barrier, easily overcome by children who all knew the rules of the games they played.

So I would implore Ms. Ott to read up on American history, or at least take a look to the Bible for guidance. Because the price of cruelty now is to be faced with that cruelty directed at us later on.

Deborah Dunstedter • Rolla

Tags

View comments