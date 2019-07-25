Regarding “Poor judgment was the real cause of migrants’ death” (July 18): In response to Sharon Ott’s letter defining those of us who felt pity, compassion and horror about the migrant drownings as “bleeding hearts,” I can only shout: yes, I am. If “bleeding hearts” are people who feel compassion for fellow human suffering due to horrific situations beyond their control, please count me in.
If “bleeding hearts” feel sympathy for people receiving no help from those who can provide aid, I proudly join their ranks. To do anything less is to be complicit in this administration’s obvious effort to brand some people as less than human.
Americans of European descent also had ancestors who traveled here to escape tyranny, poverty and starvation. My father told me of growing up in Pittsburgh and playing with kids from many ethnic groups. They were his friends. Language was often a barrier, easily overcome by children who all knew the rules of the games they played.
So I would implore Ms. Ott to read up on American history, or at least take a look to the Bible for guidance. Because the price of cruelty now is to be faced with that cruelty directed at us later on.
Deborah Dunstedter • Rolla