Regarding “Former St. Louis economic development chief gets probation, $20,000 fine in Stenger’s pay-to-play scandal” (Aug. 17): None of the articles I have read have asked if the salary for the former chief executive of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, Sheila Sweeney, should be a concern to the tax-paying public. The previous chief executive, Denny Coleman, was making $321,000. Sweeney was making $500,000. I would like to see more in-depth reporting by the Post-Dispatch on this subject.
In St. Louis city and county, the salaries for school superintendents, fire district chiefs and other public servants seem so high as to suggest abuse and even behind-the-scenes malfeasance.
I’d like to see the Post-Dispatch compare executive compensation for city/county port authority officials with similar responsibilities to other cities, like Cincinnati and Pittsburgh. It would be enlightening. Some executives in the private sector, responsible for thousands of employees, were not being compensated anywhere near Sweeney’s salary. This information would shed light on the abuses built into our city and county governments' business-as-usual cronyism.
While I have met other citizens concerned about the compensation question, there is no public forum or efforts to address this problem. The system just continues to propagate, what I believe, is inappropriate salary compensation bordering on criminality.
David Bartin • Wildwood