Pull yourself up by your boot straps! Well, no one can rise by pulling boot straps. The straps will either break, or the wearers will lose balance and fall on their butt.
The admonition to rise by “boot straps” comes from those who criticize people who get government help. These same critics probably receive Social Security and Medicare. They also imply that they succeeded without help. Oh, really?
No one has ultimate success without help. A young person may go and get a fast food job. However, the person probably heard from someone else about restaurants that were hiring.
Everyone needs help. This could be from an instructor at a community college. It may be from a friend or relative who owns a business. It may be from a relative with a position in a company.
One must have individual initiative to succeed. But even after being hired, one is usually trained by a mentor or assistant.
Overwhelming medical bills may cause bankruptcy, forcing people to receive government aid, including food stamps. People caught in this trap are not slackers. Many countries have government programs to help their citizens. Almost every country has paid family leave. We don’t. Every advanced country sees health care as a right. We don’t. This is not socialism. It is common sense pragmatism.
The lone wolf, rugged, self-sufficient individual is a myth. Next time you’re told pull yourself up by the boot straps, remind that person of the law of gravity.
Larry L. Brown • Glen Carbon