Before leaving for the G-20 Summit, President Donald Trump was asked if he would tell Russian President Vladimir Putin not to meddle in the 2020 election. President Trump told reporters what he says to Putin is “none of your business.”
How is it not our business? The journalists are asking questions for the American people and I, for one, require an answer to this question. How dare he.
So I pose the question: What, specifically, are Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley doing to protect us from further foreign interference in our election process? Because Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears to be blocking bills pertaining to election security.
So what is being done to protect us? We need to know.
Maria Blaha • Webster Groves