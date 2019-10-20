Americans should demand an investigation into who advised Vladimir Putin that Donald Trump should be his choice to destabilize our country and its elections, demolish our institutions, separate us from our longtime allies and dramatically reduce our engagement and impact for good in the world.
I should think Mr. Putin would have been looking for the ideal candidate to help him. Someone who is highly disciplined — almost to a fault — and not prone to the impulsivity or fawning praise of Mr. Putin that might draw unwanted attention. Someone mild-mannered, who eschews the limelight, without continually changing his or her mind. Someone with a solid reputation in social and business dealings for honesty, fairness, kindness, keeping commitments, and paying bills and taxes on time.
Someone with no evidence or suggestion of past marital infidelity that might draw unwanted publicity. Someone well-read in world history, especially regarding World Wars I and II, the Cold War that followed, and both the Korean and Vietnam wars. In fact, it would be preferable that the person had actually fulfilled military service duty. Finally, the best candidate should not have been diagnosed with, nor even exhibit symptoms of, any type of personality disorder, e.g., grandiosity, narcissism, that might attract unwanted public attention and possibly embarrass Mr. Putin.
Perhaps, super sleuth and former congressman Trey Gowdy would have time to check into how this thing got so screwed up. Putin might be looking for a refund.
Tom O’Connor • St. Louis County