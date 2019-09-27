As we start to beat the drums for going to war with Iran, I think it is fair to get a few questions answered.
First: What is victory? If we can’t answer that, we can never know when we can leave. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan should be clear indicators of not having answered that question.
Second: How much is it going to cost in lives and treasure? The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the Afghanistan war so far cost about $2.4 trillion and the Iraq war about $1.9 trillion, or almost $7,000 per U.S. citizen. So far, 6,550 U.S. soldiers and 288,000 civilians and enemy combatants have been killed.
Third, how do we pay for the war? Should we raise taxes? Should we eliminate some social programs?
Is it fair to ask our government these questions?
Peter Moll • Webster Groves