Regarding “Effort to put Missouri abortion ban to vote can proceed” (July 10): I believe Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is stalling in issuing ballot language, as required by the court, to create a referendum petition to overturn House Bill 126, which places new limits on abortion. This new law would prevent Missouri citizens from having the ability to make their own health care decisions and substantially outlaw abortion in our state.
By holding back the language, Ashcroft is denying our right to pursue a referendum on whether we support this law. Missourians have the right to correct the Legislature’s mistakes through the referendum process.
We need to hold our elected officials accountable. Ashcroft and lawmakers are silencing the citizens of Missouri. Shame on them for being afraid to let this go to the voters. Polling shows that HB126 would be overturned at the polls and I have to assume that is behind the desire to silence Missourians.
Everyone in the state should encourage Ashcroft to release the language as soon as possible so we can gather the 100,000-plus signatures needed to get this matter on the ballot.
Dianna Fine • Creve Coeur