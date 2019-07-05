I’ve been a registered nurse for over 30 years. For part of that time, I worked in electro convulsive therapy, also known as “shock therapy.” I found that most people I spoke with socially knew someone who had had electro convulsive therapy. Just like abortion, shock therapy is something no one wants to talk about, yet everyone knows someone who’s experienced it.
I had an abortion as a teenager. Was I careless? Yes. I was also young, and part of adolescent mentality is the feeling that it will never happen to me.
It happened to me. I was not prepared to be a mother. I was afraid to tell my parents. For me, abortion was the only alternative. I ask for no pity; I ask for no forgiveness. I also ask for the judgment of no one.
This decision was between myself, my boyfriend at the time, and God, as I perceive God to be. I aborted a mass of cells, not viable outside of the womb, with the potential to become a person, but which at that time was not a living, breathing human being. My grandmother wasn’t so lucky. She died in 1934 of peritonitis following a back-alley abortion and left four orphaned children.
I have no shame. I do not to this day regret having chosen abortion. My only regret is having become pregnant in the first place. I’m grateful that I could do so safely and legally and will fight for the right of women everywhere to be able to do the same.
Kathryn Sherman • Shrewsbury