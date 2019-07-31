Regarding “Voting for Trump was based on emotion, not intelligence” (July 18): In reply to letter writer Donald Nations about voting for Trump being an emotional decision, I say, yes, my decision was emotional.
Never have I had to choose between two such unsuitable candidates. I was totally at a loss, but I read the news, watched the debates, listened to the talking heads on Sunday mornings and had to choose the candidate who I felt was best for the country. I was very emotional about my choice, but I was not ignorant of my choice. So far it appears the next presidential election is going to be another round of pitching horse manure instead of debating issues.
Christina Ann DeLuca • Brentwood