To Blues owner Tom Stillman: Thank you and your investor group for doing what so many over the last 52 years weren’t able to do: bring a Stanley Cup to St. Louis. But what you gave the St. Louis area is more than the Cup. You gave us civic pride.
It all started with the Salomon family and their vision and willingness to take a chance. As an employee at the old Cheshire Inn, I was able to witness one of the first press conferences when they introduced Glenn Hall as the Blues goalie.
Anyway, there have been a number of team owners and ups and downs. Under your leadership, Mr. Stillman, the Blues hired the right people in the front and back office, plus the right general manager and coach. It was teamwork from the top to the bottom. And now the boys at the bottom are at the summit.
Again, thank you for your belief in St. Louis hockey fans, for your investment and thank you for your patience and not bailing out in the years prior to 2019.
Patrick Mckenna • Kirkwood