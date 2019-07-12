Like many St. Louis County residents, I experienced sticker shock when my real estate assessment was delivered recently. Increases of 30% to 40%, which are based on estimated home selling prices, appear to be common. Is that a fair basis? I think not. A fairer basis for real estate taxes should be what has been the real increase in the operating costs of the organizations that receive those tax revenues, i.e., school districts, the zoo, libraries, parks, etc., not what some unknown assessor thinks is the price for which my home might sell.
James Alferman • Sunset Hills