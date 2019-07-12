Subscribe for 99¢
Zimmerman takes questions at town hall meeting addressing rising property values

“He said I agree with you but my manager won't let me adjust it. Why have a system in place, if it doesn’t work?” Heather Todd asked at a town hall meeting about the St. Louis County property reassessment on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Pavilion at Lemay. Todd said she made her case to an assessor’s office employee, who then told her he couldn’t make a change. St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman, who attended the town hall meeting, said he found Todd's story concerning, and directed her to talk to one of his employees. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Like many St. Louis County residents, I experienced sticker shock when my real estate assessment was delivered recently. Increases of 30% to 40%, which are based on estimated home selling prices, appear to be common. Is that a fair basis? I think not. A fairer basis for real estate taxes should be what has been the real increase in the operating costs of the organizations that receive those tax revenues, i.e., school districts, the zoo, libraries, parks, etc., not what some unknown assessor thinks is the price for which my home might sell.

James Alferman • Sunset Hills

