Regarding “Frontenac sues county library district in effort to stop $20 million project” (July 6): People in favor of the St. Louis County Library building a new administrative building in Frontenac agree how valuable the library is and on the need for expanded services.
I agree. But these things have nothing to do with the building proposed for Spoede Road. The only service to be provided at that location is an expanded genealogy department.
Part of the library improvement plan involves tearing down and rebuilding the current building on Lindbergh. All of the library’s needs could possibly be met in this newly rebuilt building as well as spending far less money.
The library has sent out mailers asking for donations to complete this project, because of the diverted funds for this ill-advised construction project on Spoede Road.
Why is the board putting the director’s office's needs above library services' needs? If the library can build a new library and headquarters on Lindbergh for possibly $30 million less, why aren’t they doing this? Wouldn’t that money be better spent on services at library locations in your neighborhood? If they are building a new building on Lindbergh anyway, why can’t all the necessary office space and expanded genealogy department be constructed there? Director Kristen Sorth appears to want an office comparable to the executive offices of a Fortune 500 Company, not a not-for-profit organization.
Paul Abrams • Frontenac