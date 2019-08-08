Subscribe for $3 for three months
Memorial to Michael Brown rebuilt on Canfield Drive in Ferguson

Ferguson 3rd Ward City Council member Fran Griffin drops paper flower petals on the memorial to Michael Brown on Canfield Drive in Ferguson as it is rebuilt on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Friday is the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown being shot and killed by Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

In regard to your recent commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the Ferguson riots, I would like to draw your attention to an example of diversity and harmony near Ferguson. Salem Lutheran Chuch and School in Black Jack has a  diverse population. The members work together to provide a Christian education to families, celebrating the truth that all people, regardless of color, have equal standing before God. We also host annual fundraisers. These fundraisers involve dozens of church and school members, and they work side-by-side as fellow children of God.

Martin Dressler • Florissant

