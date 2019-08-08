In regard to your recent commemoration of the five-year anniversary of the Ferguson riots, I would like to draw your attention to an example of diversity and harmony near Ferguson. Salem Lutheran Chuch and School in Black Jack has a diverse population. The members work together to provide a Christian education to families, celebrating the truth that all people, regardless of color, have equal standing before God. We also host annual fundraisers. These fundraisers involve dozens of church and school members, and they work side-by-side as fellow children of God.
Martin Dressler • Florissant