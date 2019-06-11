Regarding the guest column “Despite being a lifelong Democrat, I voted for Trump.” (June 7): I read Phillip Reagan’s column with interest. I agree with him that the Democratic Party did go off the rails and forget its working class base, and I did not like their way of choosing the candidate.
That being said, Reagan falls prey to the same old “socialism” fear. His job depended on “socialism.” So do schools, fire department and anything else where money is taken to provide services that individuals cannot do reasonably on their own. But his thinking that a socialistic government considers people so stupid as to not be able to make simple decisions is really off the mark.
Yes, in 2016, I stayed with the party, even though I was certainly not happy about it. I don’t believe that we would have been worse off with Hillary Clinton. So, I say to Mr. Reagan, maybe staying and trying to correct the Democratic Party’s ways might have been the better avenue to take.
Just like Reagan, I am also a retired police officer. I am sure that he loves his country as much as I. And I do wish him the best, and it would be nice for him to return to the Democratic Party.
Robert Brandkamp • Breese, Ill.