Our climate has been warming for 12,000 years, since the last Ice Age. Climate is cyclical. And carbon dioxide is not the threat. It is a component of the air we breathe and not a pollutant. Vegetation recycles it. It’s part of our atmosphere, and I fail to see a human-caused increase as a calamity. Yet the calls for reducing the human contribution are startling. The proposals to do so are folly.
Electric autos are a laugh. At best, a niche market when, after 250 miles, an overnight charge is needed. Tesla Motors will likely fail. Subsidies on wind and solar generation to save us from the carbon dioxide danger is a fabricated fear. These industries use storage batteries with no wind and sunshine, and all batteries run down. Batteries are at maximum technology and incapable of eliminating fossil fuel power plants or automobiles.
Nuclear energy is the only substitute capable to power our world perfectly. Environmentalists ignore or are ignorant of this science.
Fuel cells are the only hope for electric automobiles. Currently only hydrogen fuel cells are functionally feasible, but only if we can keep hydrogen gas in a fuel tank and refill at gas stations. That is too huge of a challenge today. Environmentalists should be happy because hydrogen, oxygen and water are the products of reaction. But like lithium ion storage batteries, hydrogen is as yet impractical.
Ron Jones • Alton