The recent D-Day anniversary caused me to reflect on my unique time living near Jefferson Barracks during World War II.
We regularly invited soldiers over for dinner on Sunday because my mother hoped, in doing so, someone would do the same for her brothers who were in the service.
German prisoners of war were also kept at Jefferson Barracks. I remember one of them escaped. My father thought he must have run through our backyard because he found a fountain pen with German words on it. The prisoner was caught later in our neighbor’s coal chute. My father speculated the prisoner probably wrote home to his family with that pen. He returned the pen to Army authorities.
Miraculously, all of my uncles returned home from the war. They rarely spoke of it. My mother’s youngest brother was a medic and did recount liberating one of the concentration camps. He said the prisoners fell to his feet in thanksgiving. I remember he said, “Don’t ever let anyone tell you the camps didn’t happen. They really did.”
Is the price of war too high? Of course. However, to allow that monster Adolf Hitler to continue his madness would have exacted a much, much higher price.
Judith Halstead • Sunset Hills