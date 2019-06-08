Regarding “St. Louis officers’ racist Facebook posts will be reviewed, top prosecutor says” (June 5): The city’s response is so far inadequate to the news that the Plain View Project discovered racist, violent and anti-Muslim Facebook posts by some officers in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Sensitivity training might result in greater discretion concerning where such beliefs are aired, but that is not really the issue. The real problem is the continued employment of officers who hold such beliefs. St. Louis police officers should be told very clearly that they do indeed have the First Amendment right to say and believe almost anything. But they do not have the right to hold such beliefs and simultaneously wield the power and authority of the badge and gun. They do not have the right to be a police officer if they hold such beliefs.
The department needs to beef up its personnel-selection policies and procedures to ensure that persons holding such beliefs are no longer hired. They must also improve their management practices to ensure that current officers holding such beliefs are expeditiously removed from their jobs.
Wes Gilliland • St. Louis county