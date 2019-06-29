How many of us chose the woman who gave us birth? When is the last time you met someone who bragged about the fact that they themselves decided the neighborhood in which they were born? Do you know someone who really believes he or she chose the man who fathered them?
In St. Louis today, I hear a lot of complaints about “those” people. You know, “those” people who do not talk like us — or dress like us or worship like us — and that’s not to mention “those” people who do not look like us.
I just don’t get it. How can we honestly complain about “those” people? They did not choose their birth parents, or birth place, any more than we did.
Whatever happens to a newborn after that wonderful moment of first breath certainly depends on a lot of conditions and later opportunities. But I really believe the decent thing for a society to do, that proclaims “all men are created equal,” is to offer the same opportunities to each newborn. Is that asking too much?
Jim Mittino • St. Louis