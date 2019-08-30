St. Louis used to once be a thriving and bustling city. That was until 1948, when Democratic mayors took over. Not one single Republican has been elected since then. In the 71 years that have elapsed, we have lost an American Basketball Association team, two National Football League teams, the near loss of the Blues, and a major hub at St. Louis Lambert International airport. Murders and carjackings run rampant. Vacant and condemned buildings are all over the place. The population has declined 60%. It’s time to stop electing Democrats just because they have a ‘D’ behind their name. Time to finally elect a Republican. Like President Donald Trump said, “What have you got to lose?”
Gary Dark • Affton