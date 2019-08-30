Subscribe for 99¢
City official press conference

Mayor Lyda Krewson speaks at a press conference held at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters on Aug. 24. City officials were offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to an arrest in cases of recent shooting deaths of young children. 

Photo by Christine Tannous, ctannous@post-dispatch.com

 Christine Tannous, Post-Dispatch

St. Louis used to once be a thriving and bustling city. That was until 1948, when Democratic mayors took over. Not one single Republican has been elected since then. In the 71 years that have elapsed, we have lost an American Basketball Association team, two National Football League teams, the near loss of the Blues, and a major hub at St. Louis Lambert International airport. Murders and carjackings run rampant. Vacant and condemned buildings are all over the place. The population has declined 60%. It’s time to stop electing Democrats just because they have a ‘D’ behind their name. Time to finally elect a Republican. Like President Donald Trump said, “What have you got to lose?”

Gary Dark • Affton

